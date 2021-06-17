Dell Technologies, Dish Network Partner to Implement 5G Radio Access Network

Dell Technologies has agreed to help Dish Network Corp. launch a cloud-native 5G radio access network for customers across multiple industries.

Dell said Thursday it will provide open hardware and software infrastructure to support Dish’s implementation of a 5G communications network for education, manufacturing, retail, government and health care applications.

The partnership would allow Dish to automate and streamline software activities and corresponding services across the globe.

Multiple types of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers will provide connectivity from centralized RAN locations and cell tower sites, and even from harsh environments that require a ruggedized version of the server.

The ruggedized Dell EMC PowerEdge XR11 technology is developed to support private cloud and edge computing for activities in austere environments.

The two companies will also create collaborative teams that would explore opportunities to invest in future technologies. Dell EMC’s servers are designed to accommodate future updates.

Dish may also scale its use of Dell EMC servers as needed via Dell’s APEX Flex On Demand.

In addition, the partnership positions Dell and Dish to co-develop RAN, automation, micro-edge colocation and other technologies.