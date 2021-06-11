Deloitte Shares Cyber Threat Data With State, Local Agencies; Srini Subramanian Quoted

Chief information security officers in all 50 states can now access a Deloitte -built online resource of cyber threat intelligence reports under a partnership agreement between the company and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

The Cyber Detect and Respond Portal , designed to provide users information about malicious actors and campaigns, will be available to all MS-ISAC members throughout the country and in five U.S. territories, the company said Thursday.

Srini Subramanian, a principal at Deloitte’s U.S. government and public services practice, said the collaboration seeks “to help under-resourced teams focus on critical cyber threat activity and encourage more information sharing about vulnerabilities so government agencies can be better informed and prepared for those threats.”

Mike Aliperti, chair of MS-ISAC, expects the online portal to help more than 10,000 members recognize cyber risks to the public service delivery process.

Deloitte noted it offers vulnerability reports that can augment threat data from the Department of Homeland Security to support public and private cybersecurity initiatives.

MS-ISAC is a component of the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit organization that develops information technology security standards for the global IT community.