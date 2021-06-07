Deltek Report: GovCon Leaders Optimistic on Sales Outlook; GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Quoted

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, released its 12th annual Deltek Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study.

The report is designed to identify current contracting trends and market outlooks as well as explore the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the industry’s outlook as the global health issue recedes.

For instance, it was revealed in the report 71 percent of government contracting industry executives who participated in a Deltek survey said they expect growth in public sector business sales for 2021.

Deltek said the information technology, professional services and defense and aerospace segments were the three major GovCon functions in the study.

The survey revealed that 63 percent of respondents reported coordination with clients as the top operational challenge brought on by the pandemic, while 52 percent pointed to process adjustments and 49 percent cited management of dispersed resources.

Twenty-three percent of decision-makers surveyed in the GovCon space forecast sales to be flat this year and only 7 percent expect lower revenues versus prior year results.

“Because of the impacts of COVID-19, the survey provided a candid look at how government contractors conducted business during an unprecedentedly challenging time,” said Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of Information Solutions at Deltek, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and GovCon Expert.

Plexico added the company produced the Clarity report to help contractors “identify key metrics to consider as they plan and forecast into 2022, but also understand how they compare to competitors and peers within the industry.”