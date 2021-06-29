Detraxi Receives Grant for Satellite Network Research Ahead of Space Force Pitch Day

Detraxi has received a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I grant that provides the cloud-based satellite network technology developer an opportunity to join the SBIR Phase II on-the-spot contract competition during the first Space Force Pitch Day in mid-August.

Michael Spytek, president of Detraxi, said in a statement published Monday the U.S. Space Force grant represents the Department of Defense’s recognition of the importance of commercial satellite communications and small business innovation to the U.S. space strategy.

“They also recognize that the satellite industry has largely missed the bus on adopting cloud technology to enable greater capability, resiliency and security while lowering the cost,” added Spytek.

Detraxi noted that it has been working with the Space Force to test out ways of investing and partnering with small and non-traditional businesses.

The company currently offers a virtual networking architecture called Apparition that is designed to host DevSecOps processes and enable operational digital twins for technology development