Dewberry Secures Federal Prison Design Contract

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has chosen Dewberry to provide architectural and engineering services required for the construction, repair or renovation of correctional facilities throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Dewberry said Tuesday the potential five-year contract encompasses planning and design work at 16 BOP-operated correctional facilities in Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.

Other tasks will include environmental assessments, cost estimation, construction administration and engineering of civil, structural, mechanical and electrical systems.

Fairfax, Virginia-based Dewberry helps the bureau maintain 12 offices in mid-Atlantic states and the company has previously supported projects at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia and the Frederick County Work Release Center and the Baltimore Youth Detention Center in Maryland.