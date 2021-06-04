DISA Seeks Industry Input on ‘Thunderdome’ Network Modernization Program

The Defense Information Systems Agency released in May a sources sought notice seeking industry feedback on a program to update its network infrastructure as part of efforts to advance zero trust implementation, Bloomberg Government reported Thursday.

DISA plans to implement software-defined wide area networking platforms under the Thunderdome program to improve the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity posture, advance cloud adoption and mark its move to the zero trust approach.

DISA is considering using the challenge-based acquisition method and awarding other transaction agreements for one or two network prototypes under the Thunderdome program.

With the program, DISA can enable its information security team to implement access controls based on users’ location, type of devices and role within the agency and complement its existing set of cyber platforms including security analytics, identity management and encryption to provide DOD users better cyber defense capabilities.

BGOV estimates the Thunderdome program could result in over $100 million in contract obligations through the end of fiscal year 2025.

DISA is contemplating holding a reverse industry day to get to know more about vendors’ capabilities. Responses to the notice are due June 14.

