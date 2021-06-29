DOD Approves 2 New (ISC)2 Certifications for Health Care, Cloud Security Employees

The Department of Defense has approved two new certifications submitted by an international nonprofit membership association for aspiring cloud and health care security personnel.

(ISC)2 said Monday its HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner and Certified Cloud Security Professional accreditations are now included in the DoD 8570 Approved Baseline Certifications table.

The HCISPP will be applied to the position of information assurance manager at the first and second levels. Meanwhile, the CCSP will be used for information assurance technicians and information assurance architects and engineers, both at the third level.

Casey Marks, chief qualifications officer for (ISC)2, pointed out that the new certifications represent a growing need to protect health information and cloud data from malicious actors.

“These certifications attest that their holders have broad, experience-based mastery of security concepts in real-world situations,” continued Marks.

With the approval of HCISPP and CCSP, (ISC)2 now has a total of nine certifications that serve as requirements for certain security functions within the Pentagon.