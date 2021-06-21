DOD Grants Microsoft Access to Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service

Microsoft was provided with access to the Department of Defense’s cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance platform intended to enhance cyber risk management by equipping users with a suite of authorization capabilities.

According to a company blog posted Thursday, users of the DOD’s Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service will now be able to use Azure security authorization packages that include control inheritance and implementation data for authorization acceleration.

The tool helps users understand mission impact by providing context and introducing process control systems that aid in achieving authorization to operate.

eMASS operates a broad range of cybersecurity management platforms, such as dashboard reporting, workflow automation and information technology that supports risk management framework for assessment and authorization.

Ibrahim Waziri Jr., senior manager of Microsoft Azure Government Engineering, wrote that with the direct access to eMASS, the Azure compliance team could continue deploying services to DOD customers, including approval of system-level control inheritance requests through the platform.

The Azure team will also seek to continuously update and validate the system authorization packages, help in unblocking and accelerating compliance initiatives and boost the Azure ATO re-authorization activities.