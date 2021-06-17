Endace Updates DISA’s Network Packet Capture System

Endace has helped the Defense Information Systems Agency implement new technology built to give analysis historical data on network activity to investigate security and system performance issues.

DISA selected the EndaceProbe appliance to update the agency’s packet capture platform, accelerate its data mining process and analyze traffic across internet access points, the company said Wednesday.

The platform is designed to help analysts view past and rea-time forensic data from networks in minutes and can support integrations with other network tools and workflows.

Tinisha McMillan, a DISA division chief, said that EndaceProbe has helped free up analysts from maintaining and supporting the agency’s legacy in-house packet capture system.

DISA joins Endance’s list of customers around the world that includes telecommunications companies, mobile carriers, health care organizations and military services.