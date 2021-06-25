Estes Industries Spins Out New Company for Small Solid Rocket Motors; Karl Kulling Quoted

Estes Industries has launched a new company that will market small solid rocket motors and provide a wide range of engineering services for the said the offerings.

Estes Energetics, the newly established spin-off company, said Thursday it will offer research and development, prototyping, manufacturing, integration and testing services to aerospace customers in need of solid rocket motors.

Karl Kulling, former manager of future vertical lift enterprise alignment team at Bell Flight, will serve as CEO of Estes Energetics. His career includes technical and management work at Avidyne, Goodyear and Aurora Flight Sciences, where he led programs for the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

Kulling said the new company will deliver a full life cycle of rocket motor offerings for government and commercial markets.

Estes Energetics, with the help of its parent company, will work to meet the small space launch industry’s requirements, produce integrated systems and develop low-cost rocket motors that comply with the military’s insensitive munition standards.