FBI Seeks Info on Potential Technical Support Providers for Data Centers

The FBI is seeking potential industry sources that could provide technical support services for data centers and other information technology operations at five locations under a new contract.

The bureau’s Data Center Hardware and Operating Systems Section considers using a governmentwide acquisition contract to procure IT professional engineering services to ensure that the FBI’s classified and unclassified computer systems are securely maintained with minimum disruption and support technical update of IT systems, data center relocations and other new projects, according to a notice posted Monday on the SAM website.

DCHOSS is looking for a contractor that could provide server, virtualization, backup systems engineering, storage and networking engineering, operating system and tier 3 desktop support.

The IT center in Pocatello, Idaho, will be the primary place of contract work. Services will also be provided at FBI’s four other data center locations in Clarksburg, West Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Vienna, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.

The FBI expects the period of performance to kick off on Aug. 1. The contract will have a one-year base term, two one-year options and two potential incentive option years, according to the request for information.

The vendor should provide technical support services for several tasks, including remote computer support and audit functions, physical and virtual deployment engineering, cross domain printing and file transfer engineering and system administration functions, according to the statement of work.

The bureau will accept questions and comments on the notice through June 14. Responses to the RFI are due June 21.