Former Dell Exec Donald Thomas to Lead Ad Hoc’s Federal Business

Donald Thomas, formerly a vice president for management consulting at Dell Services, has joined Washington, D.C.-based Ad Hoc as VP to lead its federal business.

He will help Ad Hoc deliver consumer technology to its federal customers, the digital services company said Friday in a LinkedIn post.

Thomas brings experience in management consulting and in working in the software as a service market. His career includes time with Bloomberg Government, SRA International, Ernst and Young and Thomson Reuters.

At Bloomberg, the executive led the delivery of competitive intelligence and market research to government contractors. His work involved leadership over market and data analysis, sales, communications, engineering, marketing and user experience teams.

Thomas also serves as a mentor for Dcode, which helps technology companies engage with the federal government.