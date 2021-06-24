Former HHS Official Jose Arrieta Joins Mid-Tier Advocacy’s Board; Tonya Saunders Quoted

Jose Arrieta, former chief information officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, will take on a new role as a member of Mid-Tier Advocacy‘s board of directors.

The nonprofit organization said Wednesday Arrieta will help the board in developing acquisition and procurement regulations intended to aid small and mid-sized businesses affected by the pandemic.

Arrieta, who has 17 years of experience in technology management and acquisition or procurement work, recently founded Imagineer, a small business that offers development services for autonomous, data-driven and artificial intelligence systems in support of organizations.

Prior to his appointment at MTA, he held several executive roles at HHS, including the deputy assistant secretary for acquisition and grant position whose responsibility is to manage contracts and grants worth $26 billion and $800 billion, respectively.

Arrieta also served as the director of the General Service Administration’s IT 70, an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award schedule contract that provides for information technology services needed by federal and state clients.

“We have worked diligently to ensure MTA’s board and leadership represents a variety of policy experts, thought leaders, businesses and advocacy groups. Mr. Arrieta will enhance our organization by bringing exceptional experience in acquisition and procurement policy,” said Tonya Saunders, chairman and founder of MTA.

Arrieta’s appointment raises the total number of board members to 12.