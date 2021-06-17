Former IBM Watson Exec Stratos Davlos Joins Astra as Software SVP

Stratos Davlos, former executive at IBM‘s Watson business, will lead a software team at Astra as part of his appointment as the space services provider’s senior vice president of software.

The 20-year veteran in artificial intelligence and machine learning will oversee the intelligent operating system that supports Astra’s space platform and operations, the California-based company said Wednesday.

Benjamin Lyon, chief engineer at Astra, said the recruitment of Davlos underscores the company’s commitment to integrating software into its enterprise strategy. “Stratos is a proven leader with the creativity to redefine how our data creates a competitive advantage for Astra,” he commented.

Davlos held several leadership positions during his AI-focused career including chief technology officer and senior vice president roles at Innoplexus, and vice president of AI and engineering post at IBM Watson.

He was the CTO and SVP of Reliance Jio USA, where he supported the development of a laboratory intended to facilitate AI, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.

Davlos also brings his experience in doing technology management and engineering work at Apple, Kaidara Software and eGain.