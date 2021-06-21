Former SAIC Exec Charles Onstott Joins Calibre as VP, CTO

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 21, 2021 — Charles Onstott, former senior vice president and chief technology officer at Science Applications International Corp., was appointed as VP and CTO at Calibre Systems, where he will drive the development and application of enterprise information technology platforms to support growth initiatives, GovCon Wire reported May 28.

As part of Calibre’s executive and corporate leadership teams, Onstott will also be responsible for helping identify opportunities for delivering IT services and advancing the company’s IT transformation capabilities.

The executive brings nearly three-decade of experience in working at SAIC, where served various roles focused on leading research and innovation of services and capabilities and overseeing an 850-employee organization leading cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science and IT business transformation for major clients.

