Fortem CTO Adam Robertson Joins FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Adam Robertson, co-founder and chief technology officer of Fortem Technologies, was added to the Aviation Rulemaking Committee of the Federal Aviation Administration to focus on ARC’s unmanned aircraft systems beyond visual line-of-sight operations.

The company said Thursday Robertson and other committee members will provide industry insight to inform the agency’s creation of new regulations for drones flying BVLOS.

FAA is expected to receive recommendations from the UAS BVLOS ARC over the next six months regarding regulatory requirements based on performance and technology agnostic regulatory framework. Long-line linear infrastructure inspections, industrial aerial data gathering, small package delivery and precision agriculture operations are some of the concepts of operations that could be included in the committee recommendations.

Robertson said defining regulations for drones flying BVLOS is critical to enabling new technologies.

The ARC will take into consideration societal benefits, security, safety and environmental needs of commercial drone operations.