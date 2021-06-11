Gen. John Raymond: Northrop’s Pegasus Rocket to Launch ‘Space Domain Awareness’ Satellite

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the U.S. Space Force is set to launch on Sunday, June 13, a monitoring satellite aboard the Northrop Grumman-built Pegasus XL rocket to provide “space domain awareness” as part of the TacRL-2 mission, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

Raymond said a new office called Space Safari developed the TacRL-2 satellite as a technology demonstration spacecraft for the service branch’s tactically responsive launch program.

“In less than a year they took satellite components off the shelf, married them up with a satellite bus that was off the shelf, and put them together in a space domain awareness satellite,” he said of Space Safari.

The Space Force awarded a $28 million contract to Northrop through the Orbital Services Program-4 to provide launch services for the TacRL-2 mission. A Lockheed L-1011 TriStar carrier aircraft will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to release the Pegasus XL rocket that will carry the satellite into low-Earth orbit.

