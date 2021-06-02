General Atomics Tests Optical Communication System Ahead of SDA Space Experiment

General Atomics has demonstrated the Laser Interconnect and Networking Communication System as part of final acceptance testing requirements for an in-orbit experiment the company will conduct with the Space Development Agency.

The company said Tuesday it evaluated the autonomous functions of optical communication terminals on the LINCS spacecraft during the free space interconnect ground test.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems group, said the milestone signifies the performance of company-built OCTs “to communicate with each other and potentially interoperate with other assets in an environment that closely replicates the conditions in space.”

He added that GA-EMS will work with SDA to achieve the highest technology readiness level through a LINCS demo in orbit in late summer.

SDA enlisted the company last year to help the agency conduct optical intersatellite link experiments using a pair of 12-unit miniature satellites.