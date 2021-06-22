General Dynamics to Maintain, Modernize Navy’s Independence-Variant LCS Fleet

The mission systems business of General Dynamics has received two contracts worth $30.5 million in combined value for maintenance services and modernization of the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Independence-variant littoral combat ship.

The Department of Defense awarded May 4 the first contract worth $17.4 million intended to enhance the fleet’s mechanical and electrical capabilities through software and engineering control operations upgrade , General Dynamics said Monday.

The succeeding $13.1 million award, which was given May 24, covers in-service engineering and life cycle work for the LCS platform’s command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence and training systems.

General Dynamics Mission Systems has options in the second contract that can potentially bring the cumulative value of the award to $79 million.

Stan Kordana, vice president of surface systems at GDMS, cited the company’s years-long collaborative work with the Navy and industry partners on sustaining the performance of the ship’s engineering control and core mission systems in support of the service branch’s mission requirements.

“Our sustainment team recognizes the critical role the Independence-variant littoral combatant ship plays on the national stage, especially with three ships planned for deployment to the Western Pacific this year,” said Kordana.

Work performance for both contracts is slated to run until May 2026 and will occur in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Mobile, Alabama, San Diego and Singapore. Philadelphia is also one of the work locations for the first contract.