General Dynamics to Produce Mission System Containers for Navy LCS

Northrop Grumman has awarded General Dynamics‘ mission systems unit a multimillion-dollar contract to manufacture storage for mission packages of the U.S. Navy’s littoral combat ships.

General Dynamics said Wednesday it will produce Reduced Weight Basic Operating Assembly containers at a company facility in Marion, Virginia, and perform initial delivery work in December.

John Schulz, director of structures at General Dynamics Mission Systems, said that RWBOA has a modern corrosion protection feature compared with conventional steel container designs.

The container is designed to be as strong and durable as a standard 20-foot shipping container and will house systems built to support the Navy’s mine countermeasures, anti-submarine or surface warfare operations.

Northrop serves as a mission package integrator in the LCS program.