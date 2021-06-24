Hilton Software to Continue Mobile Tech, Data Development for NGA; Hilton Goldstein Quoted

Hilton Software is set to continue supporting the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Aeronautical Mobile Application for three more years.

The Coral Springs, Florida-headquartered company said Wednesday it will provide the geospatial intelligence organization with global and multi-platform mobile technologies and data development services under a new prime contract.

Hilton Goldstein, CEO of Hilton Software, described the NGA application as a source of “leading edge” mobile technologies and navigation information for the U.S. government and its foreign partners.

“We are tremendously honored to have the confidence of NGA in continuing to develop multi-platform software solutions and data,” shared Goldstein.

Hilton Software is currently a prime contractor for the departments of Defense and Transportation. According to Goldstein, the company has been an NGA partner for almost 10 years.