Honeywell Intros Cyber Threat Monitoring, Incident Response Service

Honeywell has launched its Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response service designed to provide 24/7 operational technology cybersecurity detection and rapid response for current and future cyber threats.

“Honeywell’s Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response solution provides a combination of advanced cybersecurity software, experts, and playbooks with remediation guidance in order to better detect, prevent, analyze, evaluate and coordinate the response to cybersecurity threats occurring within OT environments,” said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Cybersecurity, in a statement published Wednesday.

AMIR is a scalable cybersecurity service for IT and OT security teams working to keep up with the continuing evolution of advanced cyberattacks that target industrial control systems and operational technology networks.

“Staffed by cybersecurity experts with specific OT experience, AMIR offers a tremendous resource to complement any existing IT/OT cybersecurity program and help ease the burden of cybersecurity challenges,” Zindel added.

The new service is a portion of Honeywell’s Forge Managed Security Services end-to-end security as a service offering developed to help safeguard OT environments, control systems and operations.

Employing proactive approach, AMIR analyzes indicators of compromise and alerts operators to potential problems before major damage can occur. It also collects, correlates, prioritizes and analyzes security events and log data from multiple sources to provide a comprehensive approach to better minimize cyber risk and support cybersecurity compliance.

Honeywell is already offering AMIR at multiple sites around the world to help clients enhance their cybersecurity maturity.

