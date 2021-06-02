ICF to Help Government Coordinate Global Change Mitigation Efforts Under NASA Contract

ICF has secured a five-year, $34 million recompete contract with NASA to help the U.S. government manage a program that is responsible for addressing environmental changes affecting the globe.

The company said Tuesday it will provide the U.S. Global Change Research Program with assistance in coordinating and integrating research, analysis, communication and education efforts across 13 participating federal agencies and departments.

The program’s scope covers issues related to water resources, ecological systems, atmospheric chemistry, land productivity and climate change.

ICF will also support USGCRP’s development of Fifth National Climate Assessment, which reports climate change science and corresponding impacts observed in the U.S. The effort follows the company’s contributions to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released in 2018.

The new contract holds a one-year base period, four option years and an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity component valued at $8 million.

“As the impacts of climate and other environmental changes increasingly affect people, organizations and ecosystems, USGCRP’s work is more important than ever,” said Anne Choate, senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead at ICF.