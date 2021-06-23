Iridium Offers L-Band Broadband Service for Land, Maritime Applications

Iridium Communications has made its satellite network-supported L-band broadband service class offering available for use in government, maritime and mobile land operations.

The company said Tuesday its Certus 200 service can now deliver up to 176 Kbps of internet transmission speed for maritime and land-mobile applications via a lightweight antenna.

The broadband service, designed for use across the globe, also allows users to accommodate up to three high-quality voice lines without the need for a large antenna.

Maritime vessels may use Certus 200 as a very small aperture terminal companion to establish primary communications. The service also provides communications for mobile and fixed land-based platforms used in public safety, government and business applications.

The new Certus 200 availability will initially include Thales MissionLINK 200 antennas for operations on land and Thales VesseLINK 200 for maritime use.

Thales VesseLINK is designed to integrate with existing equipment to fully digitize ships or fleets of any size and provide global satellite coverage for maritime communications. Meanwhile, Thales MissionLINK works to deliver global terrestrial communications coverage to deployed forces or individual user.

Iridium plans to introduce aviation terminals for Certus 200 users in late 2021 or early 2022.