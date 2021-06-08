J29 Secures Spot on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule Contract for IT Services

J29 has received a potential 20-year prime contract award with the General Services Administration to provide information technology services in support of the federal government’s cloud, health care and professional operations.

The Millersville, Maryland-based IT company said Monday it will deliver the services through its spot on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicle.

The new award tasks J29 to perform work over a five-year base period, and potentially continue under three five-year options. The company will provide health IT services, IT professional services and cloud and cloud-related IT professional services.

The award also follows J29’s attainment of the 8(a) small business certification in March. The company focuses on health care IT, offering several services including data management, artificial intelligence, claims analysis and program assurance.

Tracy Mills, a two-decade Department of Defense veteran, leads J29 as the company’s president.