John Goodman: Novetta Deal to Provide Accenture Federal Services Additional Tech Capabilities for Federal Clients

John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, said acquiring Novetta will provide AFS access to artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, machine learning and other core capabilities that are currently in demand among federal government customers, The Washington Business Journal reported Wednesday.

Accenture’s federal arm announced on Tuesday that it agreed to buy Novetta from global investment firm The Carlyle Group for an undisclosed amount to expand such technology capabilities in support of defense, law enforcement and intelligence agencies’ missions.

Goodman, a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said gaining access to those capabilities would enable AFS to support federal clients’ digital transformation efforts.

“When we looked at Novetta, we saw a company with that same focus,” he said. “We realized that not only would we be able to serve our common set of customers, together we would be able to tackle, I think, even more challenging missions.”

Goodman said the acquisition is expected to wrap up in two months and the companies are now working on their combination strategy that they plan to implement once the transaction is completed.

