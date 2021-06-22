KBR to Provide Support Services for NATO’s Patriot Missiles; Byron Bright Quoted

NATO has extended its four-decade partnership with KBR and tapped the company to perform a variety of technical services in support of a surface-based air defense missile employed by member countries worldwide.

KBR said Monday it will help the NATO Support and Procurement Agency address the Patriot missile system’s logistical, programmatic, analytical and engineering needs.

Work under the contract will cover program and configuration management, simulation and testing, logistics, software integration, production and systems engineering. NSPA may also task KBR to perform assessments and studies required for the Patriot system.

The company will primarily conduct contract-related activities in Huntsville, Alabama, over a three-year base period. The contract has two additional option years.

“We have a long history supporting NSPA and we’re proud to continue this trusted relationship,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions business and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. He added that the company will use its research expertise to help the NATO agency respond to the current dynamic threat environment around the globe.

The U.S. Army and many NATO member nations use Patriot for air and missile defense.