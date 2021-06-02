Keeper Security to Provide Password Protection Platform Under Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract

Carahsoft Technology has added Keeper Security as a provider of software, software maintenance and ancillary services under the former’s information technology contract with the U.S. Army.

Keeper Security said Tuesday it will offer its government-tailored password management platform under Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract.

The Keeper Enterprise Password Management platform uses multi-factor authentication, zero trust and other cybersecurity practices to help federal agencies protect sensitive information from threats.

Dan Wilbricht, vice president of public sector at Keeper Security, said the company’s offerings observe compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and best practices for data security.

Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 contract, which is effective through Aug. 30, 2025, supports the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program. The Army uses CHESS to procure commercial IT products and services from the commercial sector.