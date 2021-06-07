Kevin Mandia: FireEye Products Divestiture Will Enable Mandiant Solutions to Scale SaaS Platform

FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said the separation of FireEye’s products business from Mandiant Solutions through the sale of the former will allow Mandiant to scale its software-as-a-service offering – Mandiant Advantage – to deliver cyber intelligence, automated defense, security validation and related services, The Washington Business Journal reported Friday.

On June 2, a Symphony Technology Group-led consortium agreed to acquire FireEye’s products business, including the FireEye name, for approximately $1.2 billion in an all-cash transaction that is expected to wrap up by the end of the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021.

“The separation is essential for the go-to-market operations of both organizations,” Mandia said during a conference call Wednesday.

“For FireEye products, independence reduces the potential channel friction caused by some of Mandiant’s offerings. And for Mandiant Solutions, separation dramatically expands Mandiant’s addressable market beyond FireEye products, a move I believe will already accelerate Mandiant’s already above market growth rate,” added Mandia, who is set to become CEO of Mandiant Solutions upon the deal’s closing.

Mandia noted that independence from FireEye’s products business would “help eliminate any perceived bias” in the Mandiant Advantage platform.

FireEye’s products business and Mandiant Solutions will continue to share threat intelligence, technology, telemetry and expertise by entering into a strategic collaboration agreement, market cooperation and reseller agreement and transition services agreement in support of current customers.