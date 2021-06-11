Layer 8 Security CEO Jeffrey Lipson Named as FedComply Senior Adviser

Jeffrey “JPL” Lipson, CEO of Pennsylvania-based Layer 8 Security and a reserve U.S. Marine colonel, will join the FedComply team as its newly appointed senior adviser .

The Philadelphia-based cybersecurity consulting firm said Thursday the 27-year military veteran will aid FedComply in the preparation of small and midsize businesses for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification of the Department of Defense.

“JPL brings a long and distinguished career in the Marine Corps, over a decade as a successful entrepreneur, and a wealth of knowledge around cyber risk management, compliance and consulting,” said Jamie Warlick, founder of FedComply.

Lipson worked at the National Security Agency with Marine Forces Cyber Command and held various military roles including command and control systems officer and cyber team leader.

Outside the military, he founded the Saber Source Group, an information technology services provider, in 2008 before becoming the CEO of Layer 8 Security in 2012.

He also served at Lockheed Martin as program manager and at Baker Tilly as the chief information officer.