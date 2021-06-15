Liberty Hall Appoints Kevin Vicha as Bromford Industries CEO; Rowan Taylor Quoted

Liberty Hall Capital Partners has appointed Kevin Vicha, an experienced aerospace and power generation industry executive, as chief executive of its portfolio company Bromford Industries.

Vicha, former chief operating officer at GKN Aerospace Engine Systems, will succeed CEO Gary Lowe, who is set to retire after more than a decade of service with Bromford and to continue his non-executive director duties at the engine component supplier, the private equity firm said Monday.

The newly appointed CEO brings to Bomford over thirty years of industry experience, including holding leadership roles at GKN Aerospace, Engine Alliance, Pratt and Whitney and other companies.

Vicha, a mechanical engineering and business administration graduate, will hold office at Bromford’s facility in Orange, Connecticut, and will collaborate with teams and clients to pursue company growth opportunities.

“[Vicha]’s proven track record in operations, strategy, customer relations and management of complex business environments makes him an ideal leader for Bromford,” noted Rowan Taylor, a founding and managing partner at Liberty Hall.

Taylor added that the appointment comes amid the start of a “new period of sustained growth” for Bromford.

Bromford provides the Department of Defense and other aerospace, defense and power generation customers with engine components, fabrications and assemblies.