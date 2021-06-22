LMI Awarded $211M Contract for Army Enterprise Tech Platform Modernization Support; Robert Lech Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 22, 2021 — LMI has received a three-year, $211 million contract from the U.S. Army to support the service branch’s modernization of its enterprise resource planning and data systems, GovCon Wire reported June 2.

The consultancy will provide program management, business transformation, technical and professional advisory services in support of the Project Manager for Army Data and Analytics Platforms.

Robert Lech, vice president of LMI’s defense market, said its partnership with the Army is aimed at addressing issues related to the service branch’s sustainment, modernization and business transformation efforts.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.