Lockheed Books $86M Services Contract for Navy Hardware, Software Interfaces

Lockheed Martin has received an $85.56 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of the U.S. Navy’s hardware and software interfaces through June 2027.

The Department of Defense said Monday the required systems engineering and technical services for the effort are available only from Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business.

Under the sole-source contract, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will perform half of the contract work at its facility in Manassas, Virginia, and the other half in several locations across the U.S.

The Navy will fund the contract using its other procurement; research, development, test and evaluation; operation and maintenance; and shipbuilding and conversion allocations for fiscal 2021.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Carderock Division awarded the contract, which has cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract line item numbers.

In May, Lockheed has been tapped by the military service to develop a ship and aircraft maintenance platform for the Naval Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul program.