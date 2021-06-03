Lockheed Migrating Battle Management Capabilities to Air Force Kessel Run’s Cloud Platform

Lockheed Martin has begun an effort to help the U.S. Air Force’s Kessel Run organization transfer critical features of an old situational awareness system to a new cloud platform.

The company said Wednesday it partnered with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to migrate the Theater Battle Management Core System‘s critical features to the Kessel Run All Domain Operations Suite.

TBMCS has helped USAF commanders plan joint air operations and deliver commands across the battlespace.

Lockheed, the developer of TBMCS, will modernize the system’s critical air battle management capabilities and apply them to Kessel Run’s application suite via Wolfpack, a cloud-based environment for software delivery.

Wolfpack can facilitate data exchanges between KRADOS and TBMCS interfaces employed by USAF and the Department of the Navy.

Amr Hussein, vice president of C4ISR systems at Lockheed, said TBMCS has supported joint air operations for over two decades, and the migration effort would sustain the system’s capabilities for air operation centers across the globe.

The effort supports the U.S. military’s Joint All Domain Command and Control concept, which would establish an integrated network of sensors to support battlefield decision making across all domains.

Lockheed received a contract in 1995 to create TBMCS, which became a program of record for air operational planning in 2000.