Lockheed Receives $172M Army Contract Modification for PATRIOT Missile Spare Hardware

Lockheed Martin has received a $172.36 million contract modification from the U.S. Army for spare hardware related to the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target missile system.

The Department of Defense said Friday that the Lockheed deliverables will support the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles for the fiscal year 2021 and their command and launch system.

The contractor is expected to complete work at various locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Texas and Massachusetts by Dec. 31, 2024.

The Army used its missile procurement budget from fiscal 2019 through 2021 as well as Foreign Military Sales money to fund the award in full.

Deployed in 17 countries, the PATRIOT system is designed to protect ground units from aerial threats such as aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic projectiles.

Lockheed is the contractor for the PATRIOT missile assembly and missile program management team.

