in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Receives $172M Army Contract Modification for PATRIOT Missile Spare Hardware

Lockheed Receives $172M Army Contract Modification for PATRIOT Missile Spare Hardware - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has received a $172.36 million contract modification from the U.S. Army for spare hardware related to the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target missile system.

The Department of Defense said Friday that the Lockheed deliverables will support the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles for the fiscal year 2021 and their command and launch system.

The contractor is expected to complete work at various locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Texas and Massachusetts by Dec. 31, 2024.

The Army used its missile procurement budget from fiscal 2019 through 2021 as well as Foreign Military Sales money to fund the award in full.

Deployed in 17 countries, the PATRIOT system is designed to protect ground units from aerial threats such as aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic projectiles.

Lockheed is the contractor for the PATRIOT missile assembly and missile program management team.

Lockheed Receives $172M Army Contract Modification for PATRIOT Missile Spare Hardware - top government contractors - best government contracting event

If you’re interested in the Army’s technology development efforts then check out the Potomac Officers Club’s 6th Annual Army Forum coming up on Aug. 12. Click here to learn more.

Army contracting Commandcommand and launch systemforeign military salesGovconLockheed MartinPaC-3patriotPhased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on TargetU.S. Army

Deltek Report: GovCon Leaders Optimistic on Sales Outlook; GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Deltek Report: GovCon Leaders Optimistic on Sales Outlook; GovCon Expert Kevin Plexico Quoted
LMI Presented With USPS Supplier Excellence Award; Christen Smith Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

LMI Presented With USPS Supplier Excellence Award; Christen Smith Quoted