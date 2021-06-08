LookingGlass to Provide DOD With Cyber Threat Intell, Analytics Tool; Gilman Louie Quoted

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions has secured a five-year contract from the Department of Defense to provide the U.S. military with its cyber threat intelligence and analytics platform.

The company said Monday its scoutSuite platform provides cybersecurity analysts with a threat modeling environment to process and operationalize threat intelligence and other compromise-related indicators.

“Delivering an adversarial-oriented perspective in support of threat hunting operations over the past year to our partners across the U.S. federal government was an inspirational and motivating challenge we were excited to tackle,” said LookingGlass CEO Gilman Louie.

The contract comes with a production other transaction agreement that allows other federal agencies to use scoutSuite. The Defense Innovation Unit facilitated the production OTA following the completion of the prototyping and pilot phase. During the prototyping phase, participants observed that the platform enhanced the use of commercial cyber data while eliminating analytical challenges to collaboration and data sharing.

Louie added that the company is proud to team up with DIU to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity and speed up the adoption of commercial technology across DOD.

