Louis Montgomery Joins JM Search as Partner, Lead of HR & Diversity Officer Practice

Louis Montgomery Jr., a more than three-decade human resources veteran, has joined executive search firm JM Search as a partner and head of the HR and diversity officer practice, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

He oversees the placement of HR leaders, diversity officers and their teams and helps with targeted diversity recruitment efforts.

Prior to joining JM Search, Montgomery worked at talent consulting provider Korn Ferry. He joined Korn Ferry in 2015 as a principal and went on to serve as practice leader for HR and diversity officers professional search.

He has held HR leadership roles at several companies, including IBM, Serco’s North American arm, AES, Kraft Foods, Frito Lay, Celanese, Altria and Philip Morris.

Montgomery is an author and thought leader in HR and diversity. He sits on the board of directors of Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations Alumni Association and is the recent past chairman of the Senior Human Resources Executive Forum.