Microsoft Announces Space ISAC Membership, Participation in Threat Intell Exchanges

Microsoft was named as founding member of the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, an organization that fosters exchanges of intelligence on security threats faced by the space industry.

The company will share its global threat insights to help the space community secure critical infrastructure and expand cybersecurity expertise, Tom Keane, corporate vice president for Microsoft Azure, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

The Space ISAC uses a Cyware-hosted platform to facilitate international intelligence sharing between members.

Microsoft will contribute engineering and telemetry insights provided by the company’s over 3,500 security professionals across 77 countries, drawing from analysis work on more than eight trillion cybersecurity threats.

Keane said he expects Microsoft’s membership to help the industry address cyber vulnerabilities and communicate timely information by promoting industrial collaboration.

Bill Chappell, vice president for mission systems at Microsoft, will serve on Space ISAC’s board of directors to represent the company. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Mitre, Parsons, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and Booz Allen Hamilton are also part of the organization.

