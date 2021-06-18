Mistral Lands Marine Corps Contract for Loitering Strike Munition Development, Integration

Mistral Inc. has secured a U.S. Marine Corps System Command contract that requires the company to design, build and test the Organic Precision Fires Mounted and integrate the system onto the light armored vehicle-mortar, joint light tactical vehicle and long-range unmanned surface vessels.

The OPF-M will provide the marine warfighters with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and highly accurate and precise indirect fire strike capabilities, Mistral said Thursday.

“Mistral is privileged by the USMC selection of our solution for the OPF-M program. Mistral and our teammates are honored to provide our Warfighters with the OPF mission-critical precision strike systems,” commented Ms. Banai, president of Mistral.

“Additionally, we at Mistral, wish to acknowledge and thank the U.S. Government (ASD(SO/LIC)) IWTSD (Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, previously CTTSO) for their vision, guidance, and support enabling us to develop the MLAM Hero-120-SF,” Banai added.

Mistral has teamed up with UVision LTD to supply the USMC with advanced and innovative Loitering Strike Munition capabilities based on UVision’s Hero 120.

Furthermore, Mistral will integrate the OPF strike system with the USMC C2 and other critical mission payloads and help the service branch integrate the OPF multi launcher onto the LAV-M, JLTV and the LRUSV.

The contract award follows the completion of tests and evaluations in different federal government test centers.

“Mistral and UVision bring together decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of defense systems to address the U.S. Marine Corp’s need for a proven precision strike loitering system,” stated Yossi Gez, executive vice president at Mistral.

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral focuses on bridging the operational gaps of U.S. warfighters with practical and cost-effective solutions. Mistral is a leader in designing, developing and producing systems solutions within the global defense and law enforcement markets.