NASA Details Need for Lab Support Services, Operations for Kennedy Space Center

NASA has released a draft performance work statement to provide details about its requirements for laboratory services in support of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and to solicit responses from interested industry players.

The second iteration of the Laboratory Support Services and Operations contract will provide for support to NASA programs, two agency directorates, KSC Center Engineering, Safety and Operations as well as the U.S. Space Force 45th Space Wing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to a presolicitation notice posted Friday at the SAM website.

Support services cover program management, laboratory maintenance and support, operational laboratory services as well as professional and technical support for laboratory-hosted research, engineering, test and evaluation efforts.

LASSO II contract will succeed the first award an AECOM subsidiary received in 2017. URS Federal Services secured the potential five-year, $69.4 million LASSO contract for KSC support services.

Responses to the notice are due July 1.

KSC hosts launches of manned and unmanned space flights.