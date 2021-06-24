NASA Taps CeleraPro to Provide Administrative Support at Marshall Center, Michoud Facility

CeleraPro, a certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone company, has been awarded a potential five-year, $18.9 million follow-on contract by NASA to conduct administrative support work at its two facilities in Alabama and New Orleans.

Under the Center Administrative Support Services II contract, CeleraPro will deliver clerical, administrative and record management services to the Office of Human Resources at Marshall Space Flight Center and Michoud Assembly Facility, NASA said Thursday.

The potential mission services amount of the performance-based, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award is $18.9 million and the maximum potential IDIQ is worth $2.6 million.

The contract has four one-year options and CeleraPro’s one-year base performance will start Aug. 1.

NASA previously selected Hanks, Hanks and Associates to work under the first iteration of the CASS contract, which expired in December 2020 based on a notice from SAM.gov.