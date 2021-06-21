NATO Intends to Modernize Aging Cybersecurity Systems

NATO plans to launch a competition to select an industry partner to help the alliance replace legacy cybersecurity systems under a potential $32 million cybersecurity technology refresh intiative, C4ISRNET reported Friday.

The NATO Communication and Information Agency intends to update its firewalls and other cyber tools through an effort under the Capability Package 120 program, which is scheduled to start in early 2022.

Rebecca Benson, principal contracting officer at NCIA, said NATO would prefer a contractor with both design and implementation experience in cybersecurity. The agency expects to issue the award by this year’s fourth quarter.

The requirement comes as NCIA completes a cybersecurity strategy that includes workforce and risk management efforts.

“We need to have clear roles and responsibilities across the different cybersecurity areas and also a highly skilled workforce, from the staff level all the way to the executive level,” said Sarah Brown, a senior scientist at NCIA.

The formal request for quotes is scheduled to be issued in the third quarter of the year, and contract award is planned for no later than the fourth quarter.