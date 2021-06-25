New Merlin Resource Center Aims to Help Agencies Meet Cybersecurity EO Objectives; Miguel Sian Quoted

Merlin Cyber has made a new online resource available to federal agencies in an effort to help them comply with an executive order focused on improving defense against hackers.

The EO Resource Center will detail the requirements outlined in the White House directive and recommend various commercial technologies that can help agencies meet them, the Tysons, Virginia-headquartered cybersecurity companysaid Wednesday.

The resource center will also offer various case studies, datasheets and whitepapers that agencies could find beneficial in reaching the objective of the Cybersecurity EO on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

Miguel Sian, vice president of technology at Merlin Cyber, pointed out that the directive remains unclear on how agencies can “achieve successful outcomes.

“The goal of the EO Resource Center is to provide a blueprint for those that need to understand specific sections with associated deadlines and actual solutions, no matter where an agency is in their cybersecurity maturity continuum, to address the requirements,” explained Sian.

Released in May, the cybersecurity directive calls on partnerships between the government and the industry in modernizing cyber practices, securing software development and strengthening the response to cyber attacks.