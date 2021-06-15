NGA Posts RFI for Follow-on Data Transformation Services Effort

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency needs industry input to inform a follow-on effort in support of the further development of data conversion software.

NGA said May 25 in a SAM.gov sources sought notice it uses the Data Transformation Services software to convert mission partner data into analyzable formats.

The agency seeks white papers on commercial services that would sustain the development of DTS software in support of NGA’s research directorate.

DTS currently uses services from a research contract task order with Booz Allen Hamilton. The software suite is reliant on the GeoReplay software architecture of L3Harris Technologies, with some of its modules being owned by the latter company.

According to the request for information, NGA also needs remote sensing support to verify data and optimize processing activities. The software’s corresponding program office wants to be able to use of mission partner data for validation and analysis in February 2022.