Northrop, Arqit Partner to Explore Quantum-Based Security for Government Settings

Northrop Grumman and U.K.-based security company Arqit have partnered to explore the potential use of quantum encryption technology in defense and national security programs.

The partnership intends to initially assess government applications for Arqit’s satellite-based encryption platform and subsequently conduct technical assessments of the system across various projects, the British company said Tuesday.

David Williams, founder of Arqit, said the two companies look to bring new products to government and defense customers within the “Five Eyes” network.

Williams added that Northrop is known as a technology supplier in the aerospace, cyber and satellite segments.

Arqit has subsidiaries in the U.S. and aims to help customers secure devices with cloud-based quantum encryption technology.