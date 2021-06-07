Northrop Demos Advanced Networking Systems at Northern Edge Joint Exercise

Northrop Grumman has participated in the Northern Edge joint exercise and showcased its advanced networking technologies aimed at supporting the communication and information sharing of warfighters and military units.

The company said Friday it has demonstrated its Freedom targeting pod and Freedom radios using three separate platforms.

James Conroy, Northrop’s vice president for navigation, targeting and survivability, said the Freedom Pod is designed to equip a range of aircraft with multifunction features that can deliver enhanced warfighter sensing and connectivity capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Radio lineup provides situational awareness using 5G communications capabilities, according to Jenna Paukstis, the company’s vice president for communications solutions.

She said the technologies can help meet the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control vision through modernized platforms that have “functionality necessary to adapt to emerging all-domain mission demands.”

Other variants of the Freedom Radios were used in two platform demos that leverage the technologies’ open architecture system intended to aid in wide-range integrated communications and networking in multiple domains.

The Freedom Pod demonstration was held with the help of the Air National Guard.