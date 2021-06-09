Northrop Expands Role as C5ISR Systems Integrator for Coast Guard’s Heritage-Class Cutters

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has expanded the systems integration work of Northrop Grumman in the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter program, for which ESG is the prime contractor.

Northop said Tuesday it will integrate command, control, communications, computer, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies for Heritage-class OPCs.

The partnership worked to complete the program’s design review phase in 2018 and Northrop received a contract from ESG the following year to manufacture C4ISR systems for the lead OPC as well as procure materials needed to produce these systems on the second cutter.

Todd Leavitt, vice president of maritime systems and integration at Northrop, said efforts to test C5ISR and control technologies are underway.

USCG plans to buy 25 OPCs to augment the missions of its national security and fast response cutters.