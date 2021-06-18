Northrop Taps HDT to Deliver Transporter Erector for Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Missile

HDT Global has received a contract from Northrop Grumman to deliver a mobility platform as part of the industry team’s development of the U.S. Air Force’s upcoming modernized ballistic missile defense system.

HDT said Thursday it will provide a transporter erector mobile system that would move the booster stages of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent projectile.

The company’s subcontracting work will help prime contractor Northrop meet the Air Force’s 2029 target to reach initial operational capability for the $13.3 billion GBSD engineering and manufacturing development phase.

The new award extends the two companies’ working partnership in the GBSD program. HDT Global was a part of the Northrop team that finished a three-year technology maturation and risk reduction phase-one effort for the upcoming weapon.

Carl Pates, chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering at HDT, has welcomed the company’s continued collaboration with Northrop and cited their shared experience working with the Minuteman Missile Transporter Erector program.

HDT was tasked by the Air Force in 2019 to deliver 19 TE vehicles worth $66.6 million as part of the Transporter Erector Replacement Program.