Novetta CEO Tiffanny Gates Sees Growth Opportunities in Teaming With Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services announced on June 1 that it agreed to acquire Novetta and Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the transaction presents an opportunity for both companies, CRN reported Wednesday.

“Not only will we extend each others’ reach across our customers, but we will also have enabling technologies to be stronger, faster, better, and able us to stay on the leading edge,” Gates told the publication.

Gates added that Novetta has 1,350 employees that deliver niche services and mission support to U.S. federal government clients and non-government customers.

Ira Entis, senior managing director of growth and strategy at Accenture Federal Services, said Novetta will enable the company to adopt a more focused approach to delivering cloud, artificial intelligence, cyber and digital platforms to federal government clients.

“Novetta brings us new scale in the new technologies,” Entis said. “And it brings in cutting-edge capabilities that we can lean in to when clients need the latest capabilities. Novetta expand our footprint. And they bring us new packaged capabilities that make our offerings more easily consumable and speed time to value.”

