Octo Adds Former CISA Executive Bryan Ware to Board of Directors

Octo has added Bryan Ware, CEO of Next5 and the first presidentially appointed director of cybersecurity at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to the company’s board of directors.

Ware brings experience in cybersecurity, information technology, business, operations, investment, strategy and federal government service to Octo board, the company said Tuesday.

He also served as the assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and provided advice to the secretary on cybersecurity and emerging technology issues. In addition, he led strategic initiatives across the federal government and international allies to counter-espionage and unfair business practices.

“Having Bryan on our board of directors is a boon to our ability to bring emerging tech with strong cybersecurity, IT, and business innovations to our customers across the federal government marketplace,” stated Mehul Sanghani, Octo’s CEO.

“His history with and understanding of the inner workings of CISA and DHS, along with his entrepreneurial spirit, align perfectly with Octo’s goals, growth trajectory, and culture. We’re thrilled to have him join our board,” added Sanghani.

Ware is also a highly experienced technology innovator and leader who has started companies and patented new technology.

As the CEO of Next5, the technology and intelligence company works to ensure American leadership in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum, space, biology and others.

Prior to joining Next5, Ware was the co-founder of an artificial intelligence company which he led through multiple rounds of venture capital investment until it was acquired in 2013 by Haystax. He then served as chief technology officer and then CEO of Haystax for multiple years.

“Bryan brings with him a wealth of technical, business, and government expertise that will empower us to carry Octo to the next level,” stated Sujey Edward, CTO of Octo.

“With Bryan’s insights, we’ll be positioned to carry missions further. We’ll continue to ensure the right technology and people are in place to prevent and mitigate the kind of cyber breaches and risks we hear about every day. And that translates to a stronger, more secure nation,” concluded Edward.